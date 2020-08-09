Jean E. Gray May 27, 1926 July 18, 2020 Born in Superior, WI. When 3 yrs old, moved to Escanaba, MI. Graduated from Lincoln HS in Tacoma, Tacoma Catholic College (in the Weyerhauser home on N. Stevens) and U of Puget Sound. Jean lived in Lakewood for 68 years. Jean was a caring woman & had many friends. She was a member of Dotha McCormick Guild, PEO Chapter HN, the TLC (The Luncheon Club), a Master Gardner, and volunteered at the Humane Society, where she could walk with the dogs & cats. Jean was a real lover of pets. Jean was a lifetime Episcopalian, a parishioner of St. Mary's, Lakewood. In the years there, she had been leader of the Youth Group, Director of Religious Ed & the Vestry, each 3 times, on the Altar Guild, was a Greeter, a Eucharistic Minister, Lector & Sunday School Teacher. Jean enjoyed life & did it her way. She didn't do boring! Jean is preceded in death by her 1st husband Dale Gray, 2nd husband Richard Davenport, and many pets. She is survived by her son Erick Gray (Jill), daughter Jennifer Crosette, grandchildren Gabriel & Sky, great grandson Riley, stepson Jeff Davenport (Dee) & step grandchildren Max & Gabe. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the Tacoma Humane Society or St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Lakewood.



