Jean Genin Sept. 1, 1931 - Dec. 29, 2019 Jean Adele Genin (Olson) was born at St Josephs Hospital in Tacoma WA. On 9/01/1931 and passed away in Federal Way on 12/29/2019. Jean graduated from Lincoln High School in Tacoma where she married her first husband Earle Olson. They had 4 children that were raised in Dash Point, WA. In 1976 Jean married Keith Genin. The two of them spent years traveling extensively and living in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for 10 wonderful years. Jean is survived by her husband Keith. Along with her children Donna Stafford, Larry Olson, Chris Olson and Mitch Olson, 7 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will take place from 1 to 3 on 1/18/2020 at Kloshe Illahee Clubhouse at 2500 South 370th Street, Federal Way.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 7, 2020