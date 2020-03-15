|
Jean Harris Jean Hideko Harris passed away peacefully at the age of 101 on Sunday 1 March 2020 in Tacoma Washington. Jean is survived by her three sons John Harris of Branford Connecticut, Bobby Harris of Tacoma Washington, and Ronny Harris (Judy) of Strawberry Arizona. She has six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two step grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren. Jean touched the lives of many people with her friendly, caring and affectionate manor. She will be deeply missed by her loved ones and friends. Jean was born 11 December 1918 in Hilo Hawaii. Because of her Japanese heritage, Jean was interned in camps in California between 1941 and 1945. She returned to Hawaii after the war and met Jerry W. Harris in Honolulu Hawaii, where they were married in 1947 before moving to Arkansas. She was a faithful wife to Jerry who was a career Chief Warrant Officer in the U.S. Army having served in the Vietnam conflict and in Korea. Jean and the family later moved between Jerry's assignments in California, Germany, Washington, Maryland, and Italy. While at the garden shop or grocery store, when typically asked the question to what would she attribute her longevity, Jean would answer "don't worry about things, be happy" and that she always enjoyed working outside in the garden! Jean Harris will not be forgotten by the many whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to "St. Jude's Research Children's Hospital" at https://www.stjude.org/
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 15, 2020