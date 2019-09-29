|
Jean (Brown) Kalk Jean (Brown) Kalk was born October 19, 1941 in Yakima WA and passed away September 16, 2019 in Tacoma WA surrounded by family. Jean was preceded in death by her partner of 25 years, Floyd Nitschke, her son, Hiram Reese and brother, William Brown. She is survived by her daughters Cindy Reese, Patricia Almaguer, and Wendy Kopp-Johnson along with her sister, Betty Dobbins and brothers, Gary and Mike Brown, grandchildren Brian Hughes, Laura Reese, Elise Kopp-Cothren, Jasmine, and Alex Almaguer along with numerous extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 19, 2019 at 12:00-3:00pm at 415 Ellingson Rd, Pacific, WA 98047.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 29, 2019