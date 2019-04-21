|
|
Jean M. Hillstead Jean Marie (Sandin) Hillstead was born on Feb. 8, 1930 to Larry and Elinor Sandin of Dunnell, Minnesota. She passed peacefully from this life on April 12, 2019 surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband Bob of over 60 years, 3 children-Jon (Christal), Beth Holand (Dick), Kristen Hillstead, her brother Frank Sandin (David Schultz), 5 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the amazing staff at King's Manor for the love, support and care they provided Jean. There will be a Celebration of Life on May 11th, 2 p.m. at Lutheran Church of Christ the King. Arrangements entrusted to Mountain View Funeral Home. Please visit the online obituary at www.mountainviewtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 21, 2019