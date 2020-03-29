|
|
Jean "Jeanne" Marie Newmiller Jean Marie Newmiller, 87, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020, at the Life Care Center in Port Townsend. Born on August 18, 1932 in Pierre, SD, to Reuben Charles Neuhauser and Bertha Magdalene Boysen, she was the youngest of seven growing up on the family ranch. After graduating from T.F. Riggs H.S. in 1948, Jeanne worked in the Capitol and Governor's office as a secretary until March 1954. She married Gene Newmiller of Bremerton in July 1954, where the couple resided until 1964 when they moved to Lakewood, living there until Gene's death in 2008. The couple enjoyed 54 years of marriage. While raising two daughters, Jeanne worked from home as a typist transcribing notes for court reporters as well as working a variety of fill-in secretarial positions in order to save money for her girls' college tuition and family vacations. Work outside the home included positions at Bremerton Naval Shipyard, banks, and DSHS; retiring from the State Attorney General's office in 1992. Jeanne was a Brownie and Junior Girl Scout leader, camper, lover of birds, all things green, and the Mariners. She could identity native plants on a hike, and loved her greenhouse, garden, and flowers. She was a seamstress of grandchildren's Halloween costumes, beautiful quilts, and Christmas stockings. Friends, family, and neighbors all enjoyed gifts of beautiful hand embroidered pillowcases, quilts, and cinnamon rolls. Throughout her lifetime, she was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Amaranth, and Lakewood United Methodist Church. A loving and dedicated mother of two daughters, grandmother of six, great-grandmother of four, aunt of many; she is dearly missed. Please see obituary at mountainviewtacoma.com for memorial information.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 29, 2020