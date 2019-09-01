|
|
Jean Marquerite Caillier On August 25, 2019, Jean Caillier, loving wife and mother left this earth to be with our Lord and Savior at the age of 94. Jean was born in Tacoma September 18, 1924 to Anton & Barbara Boespflug. Mom married James Caillier on March 1, 1947 and settle in Tacoma raising four sons Allan (Patti) Caillier, Terrance (Solange) Caillier, Timothy (Marla) Caillier and Kevin (Kim) Caillier. She worked for Brown & Haley Candy Company for many, many years as the Supervisor of the Fancy chocolates production line. In 1973 Mom & Dad moved to the family's vacation home on Ohop Lake near Eatonville which she and the entire family loved for many years. After retirement they sold the lake home and traveled in their motorhome. Before long they became Snowbirds traveling between their home in Sumner and Queen Creek AZ for 23 great years. Dad passed away in September 2008 just a few years after deciding to live fulltime in Sumner. Mom & Dad were married for over 61 years. Jean loved life and loved to have fun with her family and friends. She was a devoted wife, a wonderful mother and devout Catholic. A funeral mass will be held at St. Andrew's in Sumner on Wednesday, September 18 at 11:00, with a celebration of life following in the reception hall. All family and friends are invited to attend.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 1, 2019