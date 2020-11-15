Jean Matté-Pepper
September 13, 1949 - November 9, 2020
Auburn, Washington - Jean Matté-Pepper, 71, of Auburn, WA, passed away peacefully at her home on November 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Jean leaves behind her beloved husband Scott Pepper, her daughter and son-in-law Jana and Eric Edge of San Diego, CA, and her grandsons Roland and Cole Edge. She also leaves behind five loving step-children & spouses: Kyanne & Matthew Miller of Federal Way, Kelly & Father Michael Mandelas of Seattle, Dr. Thomas & Katherine Burghardt of Gig Harbor, Kristina & Ambrose Lobato of Gig Harbor, and Sean & Tamiko Pepper of Bonney Lake. Jean is also survived by her mother, Doris Loflin of Milton; her half-brother and his family, Chris & Christy Loflin of Lynnwood, WA and their daughters Triana and Veronica Loflin, and her half-sister and husband Jennifer & Ed Wintner of Hudson, MA. Jean was special to all who knew her, and we will miss her laughter, her kindness, and her generous love. She and Scott loved living on their lake and taking photographs of family and of Washington's nature.
In lieu of flowers, donations should please be made in Jean's name to the Rhododendron Garden in Federal Way. https://rhodygarden.org/donate/
