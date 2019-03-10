Jean Milton Comforted by loving family, friends, and caregivers, Jean Audrey (Marshall) Milton passed peacefully on Feb. 24, 2019 from Alzheimer's disease. She was born at Tacoma General Hospital on Nov. 28, 1928 to Edwin and Marguerite Marshall and lived her life in Tacoma, Washington. Jean graduated from Lincoln HS in 1946 and from the College of Puget Sound where she earned her BA in teaching in 1950. She worked as an elementary school teacher for two years, a preschool teacher for seven years at University Place Cooperative Nursery School, and as a Nursery School Coordinator in the Home & Family Life Department at L. H. Bates Vocational Technical Institute for 24 years. Jean married Richard Lewis Milton on Sept. 6, 1949. Dick and Jean raised their three daughters, Jane, Ann, and Mary in University Place and spent wonderful sum-mers with life-long, family friends at their beach cabin on Vashon Island. Jean will always be remembered as a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother; a caring, compassionate and loyal friend; a master gardener who brought color into other's lives with her deck pots and gardens; an enthusiastic Nordstrom shopper and a WSU Cougar Mom/Grandma. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Marguerite Marshall, her husband, Richard Lewis Milton, and her sister, Joanne Henrikson. Jean is survived by her daughters and their families: Jane McCarry (Jim McCarry), Ann Larson (John Larson), and Mary Milton (Jon Stahley); Grandsons: Brian McCarry (Megan), Kevin McCarry (Megan), Matt Larson and Trevor Larson; and her four adorable Great Grandchildren: Carson, Madison, Collin and Quinn. While Alzheimer's disease stole her memory, it did not take away her smile. A special thank you to the amazing caregivers at En-livens/Narrows Glen and to the friends who came to visit even when visiting became a one sided affair. It was important to her and to our family to know you cared. A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foun-dation or .

