Obituary Condolences Flowers Jean Otto Loomis Jean Otto Loomis, 96, passed away on Feb. 23, 2019 at Franke Tobey Jones. Jean was born on Nov. 28, 1922 in San Juan, Puerto Rico to John and Ethel Otto. As the only child of a career Army Officer, Jean lived in several different parts of the United States including Hawaii where she graduated from the Punahou School in 1940. She attended William and Mary College where she earned a degree in Psychology. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Robert Nye Loomis (Bob) and her son Richard Campbell Loomis (Ricky). She is survived by her four children: John (Beence), Maggie, Jim (Debbie) and Andy (Toni), 9 wonderful grandchildren and 10 beautiful great grandchildren. Jean married Bob Loomis on January 30, 1945 in Memphis Tennessee. Bob and Jean moved to Tacoma in 1948 and enjoyed creating a life for themselves and their family that we are still enjoying today. Jean was an active member of the First Congregational Church. Once the children were grown, Jean looked for something to engage both her mind and her heart. She went to a workshop to train tutors in the Laubach method of teaching adults to read. She was hooked and found it fascinating and rewarding. She then applied to become a tutor at "Another Door to Learning", a clinic for people with learning disabilities. Both jobs gave her a great deal of joy and satisfaction and she remained in touch with several of her students after they completed the program. She always said her goal in life was to be the best wife, mother and volunteer she could be. She exceeded our wildest expectations, but she was so much more. She was a woman who knew who she was. She was intelligent, inquisitive and always looking for the presences of wonder in life. Our lives will never be the same without her, yet we celebrate her legacy with joy. We feel her grace and know she will continue to guide us through the extraordinary light that lives with us all. A celebration of Jean's life will be held on March 23, 2019 at 2 pm at the Annie Wright Schools Chapel with a reception to follow at the home of Andy and Toni Loomis. Jean had many passions in life. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Richard Campbell Loomis First Generation Scholarship at the Tacoma Community College Foundation or Northwest Sinfonietta.

