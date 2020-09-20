1/1
Jean Rae (Riggin) Heller
Jean Rae (Riggin) Heller SFC (Ret) Jean Rae Heller (Riggin) passed on Sep 9th. Jean was born on April 19, 1949 in San Diego, California to Raymond Riggin and Marjorie Boone. She is survived by her husband Karl, one daughter Laura Jones (Hollerith) of Indio, Calf., one son James Clark (Stefanie) of Corona, Calf, four step children, John Heller (Lorelie) of Tacoma, Christina Robinson (Daniel) of Chula Vista, Calf., Kari Dupuis (John) of Olympia, Angela Heller (Jenifer) of Olympia, brother Mark Biernacki (Barbra) of Pioneer, CA, and sixteen grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Jean served 15 years in the U.S. Army retiring in 1995. Since retiring she raised and showed Japanese Chin in AKC shows on the west coast. In lieu of flowers make donations to the COPD Foundation or the Japanese Chin Care and Rescue Effort.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 20, 2020.
