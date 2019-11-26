|
Jean S. Burkheimer Jan. 8, 1942 - Nov. 7, 2019 Was born in Pittsburgh, PA on January 8, 1942. She passed away on November 7, 2019 at 11:45am. During her working years she was a kindergarten teacher for the Tacoma School District. Even after retiring she never missed out on a teaching moment. She loved being with her family, reading, scrapbooking, card making and helping others. She also had a great love for her church. She was preceded in death by her husband Dwight, little brother Jim and daughter Kristen. She is survived by her daughter Heidi and her 3 grandchildren - Dani, Caleb and Jalen. If you'd like to attend the funeral, please call Celebration Lutheran Church at 253-848-1098 for details. "Dear God, give me patience. RIGHT NOW!!!"
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 26, 2019