Jean Swanson
October 27, 1923 - October 14, 2020
Steilacoom, Washington - At nearly 97 years old, Jean Swanson died peacefully in her home and went to be with her Lord and Savior in Heaven.
Jean was born in Scranton, Iowa along with her twin brother. When they were six years old, their father was employed to work at McNeil Island federal penitentiary and so, the family of six, packed up their car and drove cross-country from Scranton to Steilacoom, where they knew no one, yet they quickly became an integral part of the community life.
For nearly 60 years, Jean was married to Herbert Swanson, a Seattle-based CPA and retired Army Major. They raised their family in Kirkland and in 1993, they moved back to Steilacoom where they enjoyed their golden years.
Jean's three daughters are very thankful and appreciative to the CHI Franciscan Hospice Team who helped them take care of their mother so she could live in her childhood home until her passing.
To celebrate Jean Swanson's life with a memorial gift, please send it to Seattle Children's Hospital and Research Foundation, Commemorative Giving, PO Box 5371, Seattle WA 98145-5005 or you can give online at https://give.seattlechildrens.org
.
Jean was a blessing to so many people and she will be truly missed. If you would like to read more about her life, please visit the guestbook at www.newtacoma.com
.