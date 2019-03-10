Resources More Obituaries for Jeanette Hakola Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jeanette Hopper "Jan" Hakola

Obituary Condolences Flowers Jeanette "Jan" Hopper Hakola Jeanette died February 28, 2019. Born April 1, 1927, in Dryad, Washington, one of identical twins. Jeanette lived her young life in Tacoma, graduating from Stadium High School in 1946. Her future husband, Allan, was introduced to Jeanette by his best friend and fellow WSC alum, George Hamill, who, probably not coincidentally, married Geneva, Jeanette's twin sister. Allan was an Air Force Officer, though, and for the next 20 years, Jeanette and Allan adventured from duty station, to grad school, to Japan, and back. In the course of their lives together, Jeanette taught herself to drive, project managed each move, scouted out new real estate, advocated for her children at each new school, ensured they received exposure to new experiences in the world, frequently without their complete buy-in. She volunteered at each new church "home," she worked and contributed to the fundraisers at her children's schools, and managed the family's finances. Allan taught Jeanette to golf and only once did she let slip: after years of playing, she bested his handicapand made two holes-in-one. Jeanette was, above all, fun. Her children knew she was a clear-eyed Mom but nonsense was allowed. She had great ideas. One great idea: big dogs were essential to stable family life. She also made fabulous cinnamon rolls, cheesecakes, and lemon meringue pies. Some times she worried about her weight. When she could, Jeanette pursued her love of art and painting. Jeanette made life long friends as an Air Force wife. But they joyfully moved to Lakewood when Allan retired, and she renewed relationships with childhood friends, and returned to the church she had committed to as a teen. To say she was a consummate housewife, honors that calling. Jeanette is preceded in death by her husband Allan, Sr., and son Allan, Jr. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Janice and John Lengenfelder, sister Geneva Hamill and many nieces and nephews. We send much gratitude to the Caroline Kline Galland Home. Their staff provided support and great compassion for Jeanette. They listened, understood and helped. There is no better care. In lieu of flowers, please join us in recognizing the Caroline Kline Galland Home for their work. Jeanette Hakola's memorial service will be held at Old St. Peter's Church, 2910 North Starr Street, Tacoma, WA, at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

