Jeanette M. Wulf Jeanette M. Wulf was born on May 9, 1925, in Wilton, Wisconsin. She moved on from us on July 14, 2019, having lived a full and amazing life. Jeanette's mother, Anna Wood, put her on a train headed for Seattle when she was just 17 years old. Living with her Aunt Ella on Capitol Hill gave her the chance to attend Nursing School at the University of Washington. Her nursing school classmates remained some of her best friends. She met the father of her children, Glenn Wulf, through his sister, Roberta, who also became a nurse through the World War 2 era United States Nursing Cadet Corps program. She left the UW nursing school one quarter short of graduating to start a family. As an Air Force wife, she lived in Guam, Massachusetts, Maine, Minnesota, California, Oklahoma, Tripoli (Libya), Texas, Okinawa, and Nevada. She raised her four children in foreign lands and unfamiliar towns across America, always seeking out any opportunities a place and its people had to offer. By example, she taught her children to value the diversity and beauty the world has to offer. Jeanette welcomed two AFS students into our home: Noon (Thailand) and Jo (Italy), whom she later visited in Reggio Emilia. Jeanette loved being a nurse and wanted to be one since she was eight years old and helped take care of her grandma. She worked as a surgical nurse, standing for hours through long operations, always keeping count of every surgical tool and sponge to ensure nothing was left behind in her patient. She returned to nursing school at Tacoma Community College when she was 50 years old so she could get her RN or "real nursing" degree. She worked in nursing homes for many years delighting in caring for her "old people." Jeanette loved nothing more than a good dance. She and her partner, Harold, spent many hours at the VFW and the Eagles dancing to the music. She was a loyal fan of the singing duo, Reilley and Maloney, and enjoyed their music to the end. She never turned down an opportunity to play Bingo, often taking her grandson, Wulf, with her and splitting the proceeds of any winning games. She continued to enjoy traveling to many places, especially Hawaii. Jeanette never met a person with whom she couldn't start up a conversation. She loved people and was caring and compassionate, especially with those in her family. She loved a good road trip, entertaining her friends and family in her home, and celebrating all birthdays no matter how many candles on the cake. Her love of lions and tigers was evidenced in her wardrobe and home décor. Despite dementia ravaging her mind in the last few years of her life, she always remembered her family and was game for any family event. Notably, she attained a later in life goal of attending her grandson's graduation from high school a month before her passing. She was well cared for in her last months by Alfred and Elizabeth at the Divine Hope AFH. Her legacy includes setting an example for her family of a strong work ethic, a stronger fun ethic, a dependable sense of humor, an adventurous spirit, and letting us know that above all else family is what matters. She leaves behind her daughters, Glenda Peterson (Jim), Bobbi McKinney, and Laura Wulf (Laurie Jinkins); her son, Thad Wulf; grandsons, Matthew (Sarah), Jon, Andrew (Ali), Nicholas, and Wulf; as well as her great-grandchildren, Felix, Zachary, Natalie, and Thomas Glenn. She was preceded in death by her brother, Bruce Wood. A celebration of Jeanette's life will be held on Monday, August 26 at 2pm at the Pierce County Environmental Services Building, 9850 64 th Street West, University Place, WA 98467. The family invites donations in Jeanette's memory to the https://act.alz.org/donate Please visit our guestbook at www.newtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 14, 2019