Jeanne Elizabeth Walker Manning Jeanne Elizabeth Walker Manning, age 90 passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon November 10, in the Franciscan Hospice House in University Place. She was the only child of Troy and Bessie Walker and was born in Billings, Montana. She grew up in Portland, OR where she attended public schools and graduated from Portland University with a BA in French. She previously married and raised her five children before seeking a change of lifestyle. Following her second divorce she moved to Seattle where she was employed in several occupations most notably a buyer for Todd Shipyard. It was during this time she met and subsequently married James A. Manning, himself a divorcee. The couple resided in The Capitol Hill area before moving to Lakewood, WA. Jeanne enjoyed crafting, knitting and her volunteer work with several childcare organizations. She spent her final working days with The Diocese of Olympia's Youth Program. She leaves to mourn her children William Goodrich (Nee), Gretchen Preston (Tim), Christopher Goodrich (Adele), Eric Goodrich (Jolene) and Heidi A. Rose; stepchildren Michele Manning-Herman (Bill) and J. Arthur Manning. A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday December 8th, 2019 at The Meridian @ Stone Creek in Milton, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 1, 2019