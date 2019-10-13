|
Jeanne K. Knox 11/23/1945 - 08/27/2019 Jeanne K Knox was born November 23, 1945 in Marshfield, WI and passed away on August 27, 2019 in Tacoma, WA after a long battle with ALS. Jeanne graduated from high school in Atlanta, Georgia in 1963 and moved to Colorado with her family soon after. It was there that she met and married Burton Knox and had two of their four children. They moved to Washington in 1974 and had two more children. Jeanne went to college at Pacific Lutheran University and the University of Washington. She became a social worker and worked at Catholic Community Services in the children's programs. She retired in 2014. Jeanne loved to garden, read, travel, and spend time with her many cherished friends and family. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Kathleen Cornwall, and is survived by her children; Amy Scott (James), Brad Knox, Michael Knox (Rachel), Diane Gilson (Troy) and her grandchildren; Mario, Austin, April, Emily, Hudson, and Tucker. A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 pm on October 26 th at Catholic Community Services 1323 So. Yakima, Tacoma WA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association, Evergreen Chapter. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com . Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 13, 2019