Jeanne Lutter Jeanne Lutter was born on January 22, 1948 to Dan and Dorothy Tracy. She attended Fern Hill, Baker and Mt. Tahoma. She is survived by her husband of 54 years Herb Lutter; sister, Carol Uhl; brother, Lee "Butch" Tracy; children, Tracy Smith, Danny and Amy Lutter; grandchildren, Landon and Mackenzie Smith, Savannahh and Ambrlyn Cooley. She passed away on December 11, 2019 at the Franciscan Hospice House in University Place. At her request there will be no services.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 22, 2019