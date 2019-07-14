Jeannette Goucher November 10, 1940 - June 28, 2019 Jeannette went to her final rest on Friday, June 28, 2019. Jeannette was 78 years of age and passed away at home in Beaverton, Oregon. Jeannette was the fourth of nine siblings born and raised by Edward B. and Mary R. Goucher of Tacoma, Washington. She graduated from St. Leo's High School, and is survived by her sons, Mike and Robert Curry of Washington; siblings Patricia Rybacki of Nevada, Mary Reese of Missouri, David (Joy) Goucher of Shelton, Wa, Barbara Goucher (Diana K Marre) of Wa, and Paul Goucher of Shelton, Wa.; and two grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Jeannette lived in Beaverton for many years during her employment with Intel, and since her retirement in 2012. Until her passing, Jeannette kept busy with her passion of fostering kittens and cats with medical needs, as an Oregon Humane Society Foster Care Volunteer. The family suggests memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Central Oregon Foster Care. A celebration of Jeannette's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements made by Fuiten Rose & Hoyt Funeral Home, Forest Grove, Oregon.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 14, 2019