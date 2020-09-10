Jeff Knowlton On Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 Jeff Knowlton, loving son, father, brother and uncle passed away after a courageous battle with a rare form of cancer. Jeff graduated Valedictorian from Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma, WA in 1980 where he was state champion and All-American track athlete. Jeff continued running track at Stanford University where he earned his master's degree in Statistics. After college Jeff traveled extensively across Europe and Asia, and later taught college math in New Zealand. Jeff held several senior level Information Technology positions across the US, most recently in Leesburg Virginia. Jeff was active with the community at St. Gabriel's Episcopal church in Leesburg where he built a special relationship with Cindy Jones. Jeff enjoyed running, and biking with his sons Will and Zane, and trips to the Oregon coast with his extended family. Jeff is survived by his parents Glen and Janet, his sons Will and Zane, and siblings Kathy, Pat and Emily. A private memorial service will be held at St. Thomas' Episcopal church in Eugene on October 3rd. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made at St. Gabriel's Episcopal Church, 14 Cornwall St. NW, Leesburg VA 20176 onrealm.org/saintgabriels/-/give/now
.