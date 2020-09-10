1/1
Jeff Knowlton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeff's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeff Knowlton On Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 Jeff Knowlton, loving son, father, brother and uncle passed away after a courageous battle with a rare form of cancer. Jeff graduated Valedictorian from Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma, WA in 1980 where he was state champion and All-American track athlete. Jeff continued running track at Stanford University where he earned his master's degree in Statistics. After college Jeff traveled extensively across Europe and Asia, and later taught college math in New Zealand. Jeff held several senior level Information Technology positions across the US, most recently in Leesburg Virginia. Jeff was active with the community at St. Gabriel's Episcopal church in Leesburg where he built a special relationship with Cindy Jones. Jeff enjoyed running, and biking with his sons Will and Zane, and trips to the Oregon coast with his extended family. Jeff is survived by his parents Glen and Janet, his sons Will and Zane, and siblings Kathy, Pat and Emily. A private memorial service will be held at St. Thomas' Episcopal church in Eugene on October 3rd. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made at St. Gabriel's Episcopal Church, 14 Cornwall St. NW, Leesburg VA 20176 onrealm.org/saintgabriels/-/give/now.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
St. Thomas' Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Musgrove Family Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved