Jeffery Edward Michael Harris Sunrise: 5-6-81 - Sunset 4-23-20 Beloved father, son, grandson, brother, nephew, uncle, and husband. He is preceded in death by his daughter Tatiyania, grandfather Edward, and uncle Devlin. He leaves behind to mourn his wife Tamika, his mother Tina (John). His grandmothers Dorothy and Karen. His uncle Edward Jr., his sons Jeffery Jr., Taevion and Jeylen. Siblings Tabithia, Joe, James, Anthony, Carissa and Dominique and a host of family and friends.



