Jeffrey Keith Moxon "Papa Jeff" January 25, 1953-May 26, 2020 Jeffrey Keith Moxon went home to be with the lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loved ones at home. He was born in Cambridge Massachusetts on January 25, 1953 to Harold and Mary Moxon. Being one of five children, Jeff enjoyed spending time with his family and was especially good at getting into mischief with his best friend and brother Kevin, which is eventually what landed them both in the US Army. After the army, Jeff and Kevin lived their best life by traveling around the country by way of hitchhiking and eventually settled for several months on the Colorado River just below the Imperial Dam with a group of likeminded individuals (hippies). He often reflected on these times as some of his happiest memories. Dad eventually made his way to WA state where he met his first wife and mother of his five girls Kay, while he was living in an apartment next to the Ray and Gene's Tavern and she was bar-tending there. He later went on to marry the mother of his boys and second wife Lori, with whom he also shared two grandchildren. He was known for his love of the simple things in life like nature, a fantastic sense of humor, infectious laugh and smile, love for his family and animals, music (Bob Dylan and Neil Young were his favorite) and mostly, the pride he took in his kids and grandkids. He obtained a degree in HVAC from Bates Technical College and spent most of his life working as an environmental/maintenance director at various care and assisted living facilities, where he made many friends and family of both the employees and the residents there. Dad's favorite past times included spending time with his family, golfing, going to the Purdy Spit, playing his guitar, enjoying whiskey, and any and all the time he could spend with the people he loved. It is through them that his memory will live on. He was preceded in death by his father Harold, his mother Mary, and his best friend Kent. He is survived by his brothers Bruce and Kevin (Charmaine), his sisters Ethelanne (Sam) and Charlotte (Charlie), his life-long friend and former wife Kay, our step-mom and mother of his boys Lori, his children Kelly, Kristin, Karly, Kassie, Katie (Garry), Cody, and Tanner (Amelia), 11 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, 4 nieces and nephews, and an honorary daughter. The family asks that if you wish to make a donation, please make one to the Humane Society or any other animal rescue organization of your choosing, as this was important to him. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Please contact Karly if you would like to receive notification of this celebration. Karlosmanana@hotmail.com (253)439-9962



