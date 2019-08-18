Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Puyallup High School Commons
Jeffrey Magin

Jeffrey Magin Obituary
Jeffrey Magin Jeffrey Albert Magin, 62, passed away Saturday, August 10th, 2019, at home while watching a Seahawks game. He was born to John and Jo and raised in Puyallup, where he attended school as a proud Viking. Jeff was the yearbook editor and on the basketball and track teams, earning the Paul Hanawalt Inspirational award. He earned a Bachelors and Masters at PLU, then began a 29-year career teaching math at Kalles, Ballou, Rogers, and Puyallup High. Jeff was a dedicated educator beyond the classroom, coaching wrestling, tennis and volunteering with student organizations. Diagnosed with Parkinson's eighteen years ago, Jeff was part of multiple support groups and helped to create a "Parkinson's Fun Run" charity event that spanned several years. After retiring, Jeff moved to Florida where he enjoyed watching spring training, baking cookies, and staying up late to watch west-coast sports. Jeff is survived by his wife, Penny; children, Jonathan, Hannah, Daniel, Joseph and Timothy; grandchildren, Ray and Samuel; siblings, Jackie, Judy, Jerry, Jeanette and Jim. A memorial service will be held at noon on Sunday, August 25th in the Puyallup High School Commons.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 18, 2019
