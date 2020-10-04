1/
Jeffrey Wolfson
1962 - 2020
Jeffrey Wolfson
January 23, 1962 - September 10, 2020
Jacksonville, Florida - Jeffrey Jay Wolfson, 58, passed away on September 10. Loving Uncle to Anastasi Landskov and Emma Wolfson, brother to David Wolfson, Faye Landskov and Alan Wolfson, predeceased by his sister Renee Wolfson and parents Herman and Jacqueline Wolfson. He was born in Frankfurt, Germany and graduated from the University of Washington, a member of the ZBT fraternity.
He was a loving Uncle to his nieces and even welcomed their close friends as family, calling them pseudo nieces. He was generous to all and happy to dispense financial advice.
No memorial plans have been made for the time being.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 4, 2020.
October 1, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
