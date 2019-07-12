|
|
Jenna Martin On Wednesday, 3 July 2019, Jenna Marie Maxfield Martin, loving wife and mother of 2 children, passed away at the age of 45. Born March 20, 1974 to Phillip Lee Maxfield and Ani Clipper Watene Maxfield, Jenna has always been a beacon of light to all whose path she crossed. She is survived by her husband, John; children, Savannah, Bryson; parents Phillip and Ani; siblings, David, Letitia, Joseph and James; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 13 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1102 South Pearl, Tacoma. A viewing begins at 9 am and the service at 10 am. The family would like to thank everyone for the enormous outpouring of support through this difficult time. To help cover costs , friends have set up a fund. https://www.gofundme.com/f/jenna-to-the-max?
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 12, 2019