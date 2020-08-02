Jennifer Marie O'Loughlin 02/16/1962 - 07/24/2020 Jennifer Marie (Welsh) O'Loughlin February 16, 1962-July 24, 2020. Jennifer, wife of Tom O'Loughlin and daughter of John (d.) and Janet Welsh (d.) passed away after a courageous fight with metastatic breast cancer. Jennifer leaves three children: Erin Butler (Jeremy), Brien (Nicole), and Colin, brother John (Kelly), sisters Jerilynn Mohrbacher (Dan), and Jody DeGroot (Dave), nieces: Kelli, Alison, Sara, Katy, and nephew: Ryan. Graduate of Bellarmine Preparatory School (1980) and Gonzaga University (1984), teacher at Bellarmine and public schools, cook at many summer camps including Gallagher, member of St. Leo and St. Theresa Parishes, loving wife, mother, and good friend to many. Jennifer will be celebrated at a Funeral Masson Tuesday, August 4, details for virtual attendance can be found at St. Leo's website at https://stleoparish.org/
. Donations in her name to Camp Gallagher. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com
to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.