Jennifer Slade Aug. 11, 1946 - Oct. 26, 2019 Jennifer Slade, 73, of Puyallup, WA, passed away on October 26, 2019 at home. She was born in Tacoma, WA, on August 11, 1946, daughter of the late Bob and Jean Ricks. She is survived by her spouse, Monty, their children, Andrew, Peter, James, and Sarah, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by nine of her siblings their spouses, numerous nieces and nephews. Dee and Sherman Whitworth, aunt, and Jayne Orth, aunt. Preceded in death by her sisters Ruth Everett and Shirley Lines. Funeral service to be held Saturday, November 2nd www.curnowfuneralhome.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 2, 2019