Jeremiah Caleb Spinharney Jeremy, 41 of Tacoma went to be with his mom in heaven. Jeremy was born on May 29, 1979 in Tacoma Wa. The youngest son of Randy and Mona Spinharney. He had the biggest heart and would do anything for anybody no matter what. Jeremy leaves behind His widow Elizabeth, his two daughters Catherine (11), Sophia (7), Father Randy, Brother RC, sister in-law Paula, niece Michelle, Nephews David, Randy, Great niece Zoey and Countless Family and friends. Jeremy will truly be missed and never replaced.



