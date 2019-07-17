Home

Jerry Arnold Hasfjord

Jerry Arnold Hasfjord 12/28/1936 - 7/11/2019 Lifetime Tacoma Resident. Retired Firefighter. Graduated from Clover Park High School. Survived by his Wife of 23 years Jennifer, His brother Harold Hasfjord, sister BeverleyRichter and his 2 children Todd Hasfjord and Kelley Walker. Preceded in death by his mother Nancy and father Arnold. There will be a Celebration of Life July 20th from 1pm to 5pm at The Tacoma Firefighters Hall 1109 S. 50th St.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 17, 2019
