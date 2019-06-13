|
Jerry Jacobson Jerome (Jerry) Paul Jacobson 12/22/1952 5/23/2019. Jerry was born to Paul (Jake) and Jerene Jacobson in Puyallup Washington. He attended Puyallup High School lettering in swimming and water polo. He will always be remembered for his love for camping, his laugh, smile and his unending sense of humor. Proceeded by his parents Jerry leaves his siblings Tom, Rosanne & Pat. His children Todd and Tami and seven grandchildren, and his girlfriend Pat. A memorial will be held on July 13, 2019 at Burley Creek Nursery 12990 Bethel Burley Rd SE, Port Orchard WA, 98367. From 1:00 pm to 4:00 Pm.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 13, 2019