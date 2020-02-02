|
Jerry Lee Monroe Former resident of Washington, Jerry Lee Monroe was born on July 14, 1947 in Cottage Grove, Oregon. He passed away on December 5, 2019 in Mill City, Oregon at age 72. He will be remembered for never meeting a stranger, strong devotion to his family and great love of the outdoors. Jerry is survived by his wife, Rickie; daughters, Shannon (Mike) Burgess, Juli (Mike) Fletcher, Sheri (Dan) Opdenweyer and son, Jason (Anna) Monroe; sister, Joan Perkins and sister-in-law Edie Nagel; 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Darrel Monroe and Reese Nagel.A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1pm in Weddle Funeral Service in Stayton.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 2, 2020