Jerry Simpson Jerry Lee Simpson born October 25 1944 died April 24 2020 peacefully at home. He is proceeded by his parents Hillis and Marian, his brother Walt. survived by wife Vicky, sister Rose, son Rob and his wife Sheri, son Jamie and his family. He was a mechanic for St Regis. then warehouseman for Scofeild Concrete, bought by Lone Star and again by Glacier which is where Jerry retired a proud Teamster of 32 years IN 2001.



