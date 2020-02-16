|
Jesse Pero Jesse Pero passed away February 8, 2020 in Tacoma, WA at age 93. Born near Eatonville, WA in 1926, he grew up on a small farm on the Mountain Highway with 10 siblings. He had a lifelong love of the outdoors, hunting, and fishing, and especially enjoyed hunting with his brothers and nephews. He is a WW II Navy veteran. In 1952 he married Margaret Hallmeyer, of Lakewood. After living in Ashford a few years, they settled in Lakewood, where they raised daughter Coralee and sons Ron and Dan, and made his career at Lakeview Light and Power. After retirement they snowbirded in Indio, CA, until the passing of Margaret in 1995. With his second life partner, Verniece Brouwer, he enjoyed a life of companionship, gardening, golf, and rodeo activities, in Wilsonville, OR. After Verniece passed away in 2015, Jesse moved back to Tacoma to be near his children during his declining days. The family wishes to thank the staff of Brookdale assisted living for all they did to make Jesse's last years as congenial as possible. He is preceded in death by 6 siblings, and is survived by his children, 4 siblings, and many nieces and nephews. Jesse was a strong, steady man, faithful and friendly. He will be missed. Funeral service is Tuesday, February 18, 11am in the Garden Chapel at Mountain View in Lakewood.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 16, 2020