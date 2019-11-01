|
Jessica A. (Haddenham) Almanza July 18, 1978 - Oct. 26, 2019 Jessica Ann (Haddenham) Almanza, Born July 18, 1978 died October 26, 2019 after a brave fight with cancer. She leaves behind her husband, Danny, her kids Daniel, Alexis, and Haley and pups Taco and Lucy. Parents Wayne and Tina Haddenham siblings, Krys Zorbaugh (George), Josh and Erik Marlow, Eric Haddenham, and Paul Salsbury. Daughter-in-law to Harvey and Lori Mendes, and Daniel and Anita Almanza. Granddaughter to Kissie Williams, sister-in-law to Kissie, Steven, Vanessa, and Juanita Almanza,and Harvey Mendes Jr, and Zachary Mendes. Best sister friend Ashlie Healy, aunt to Raylie, Saylor, twins Landon and Jaxon and twins Kissie and Khloe and a large group of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services on Sunday, Nov 3, 2019 at 10 am in care of Hill Funeral Home and Cremation Services. 217 E. Pioneer Puyallup Wa.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 1, 2019