Jessie J. Skaggs Jessie J. Skaggs, 85 died on March 30, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Auburn, WA and lived most of her life in Washington. She was an Air Force Veteran. She retired from Pacific Northwest Bell. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Jim. She is survived by Two daughters, Peggie Marshall (Scott), Donna Woods (Ron) and one son William Beshaler; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. The happiest times in her life were with Jim and all their adventures with their many friends, from trips to Las Vegas, Mexico or just hanging out by a campfire. Jessie treasured her many friends in her life. She spent many years on bowling leagues and dart teams. She loved her many animals and working outside, especially burning in her firepit. She spent many hours painting/repairing her ceramics. She will be greatly missed. Jessie requested no memorial service.

