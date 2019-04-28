Jill Marie (Sparling) Scherrer Jill was called to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 15, 2019. Jill was born on March 5, 1961 in Tacoma, Washington to Robert and Sharon Sparling. She attended Point Defiance Elementary, Truman Middle School and Wilson High School (class of 1979). Jill went to Lutheran Bible Institute following graduation and later Seattle Pacific University, and graduating from Pacific Lutheran University in Special Education. Jill met Scott while attending the Lutheran Bible Institute and they were married on July 6, 1985. They had a wonderful marriage of nearly 34 years. Jill and Scott spent their entire married life in Idaho and have worshiped at Real Life Ministries in Post Falls, Idaho for many years. They shared many blessings in their life together but none as wonderful as their daughter Stephanie Marie and her husband James Douglass. Jill had been suffering for quite some time with late-onset Myotonic Dystrophy (a form of Muscular Dystrophy), that had taken a toll on her body, but not on her kind and loving spirit. She loved soft-hearted movies, beautiful flowers, and surrounding her self with loved ones. Those that knew Jill will miss her wonderful spirit, beautiful smile and infectious laugh. We look forward to seeing her again at the Gates of Heaven with Jesus. Jill is survived by her husband, Scott, daughter Stephanie (James) Douglass, her father and mother, Robert and Sharon Sparling; sister, Kathy (Terry) Lumsden, Jennifer (Blake) Looney and Thomas; brother Bruce (Cindy) Sparling, Jack and Isabel; and mother-in-law Joan Bennett, along with many extended family members. A celebration of life will be held at Real Life Ministries in Post Falls, Idaho on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 1 pm. To God be all the Glory!

