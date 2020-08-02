1/1
Reverend Jim R. Peterson
Reverend Jim R. Peterson The Reverend Jim Peterson, former ordained Unity minister of Unity of Tacoma (1976-81), passed peacefully at home in Tacoma with his family by his side at 3:00pm Sunday, June 7th, 2020. Reverend Peterson graciously and enthusiastically served Unity churches for 40 years: Unity of Tacoma, Windward Unity of Kailua, Unity of Santa Barbara, Unity of Federal Way (now Unity of South Sound in Tacoma), Unity of Centralia, Unity of Anchorage (on two different occasions) and Unity of Salt Lake (on three different occasions). Reverend Peterson is survived by his wife, LaDonna and son Michael Peterson, his beloved daughter Lori (Peterson) Magnusson and grandson Dylan Welsh, stepsons Paul Seely, Garynn and Dustin Malley, as well as his "big brothers" Bob and Bud Peterson. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Ruth Margaret (Hibbard) and Ray Earl Peterson, his beloved son Steve Peterson, sisters Barbara May and Jean Timm and brother Alan Peterson. Unity of Salt Lake is graciously hosting a Virtual Celebration of Life for Jim on Zoom. Please join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82399300668 at 2:00pm Pacific Time (3:00pm Mountain Time) Sunday, August 9th. For information, call 1.800.523.6662

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 2, 2020.
