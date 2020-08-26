Jim Sahli Jim Sahli passed away peacefully in his home with his wife Sandi of 37 years and Saylah by his side. He is survived by his 3 stepchildren, Mike (Lori) Caviezel, Pat (Deanna) Caviezel, Gina (Cody) Fuqua, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, his sister Maryann (Dale) Camphouse of Michigan and many nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his son Jimmy, sister Betty Mickelson, brother Walt and his parents Walt and Bertha. There will be no services at this time but there will be a gathering at a later date at their home. He will be greatly missed by Sandi, Saylah and all his friends.



