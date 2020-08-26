1/
Jim Sahli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jim Sahli Jim Sahli passed away peacefully in his home with his wife Sandi of 37 years and Saylah by his side. He is survived by his 3 stepchildren, Mike (Lori) Caviezel, Pat (Deanna) Caviezel, Gina (Cody) Fuqua, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, his sister Maryann (Dale) Camphouse of Michigan and many nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his son Jimmy, sister Betty Mickelson, brother Walt and his parents Walt and Bertha. There will be no services at this time but there will be a gathering at a later date at their home. He will be greatly missed by Sandi, Saylah and all his friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved