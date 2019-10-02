|
|
Jimmie W. Anderson Jimmie W. Anderson, 74, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, WA. He is survived by his wife, Chong Anderson; daughters Kimberly Anderson of Alexandria, VA and Michele Anderson of El Paso, TX; sons Timmy Anderson and his wife, Eliza of Lakeville, MN and Charles Anderson of Puyallup, WA; brother Randal Anderson and wife LaQuita of Michigan City, IN; sister Peggy Anderson of Tishomingo, MS; grandchildren Ethan, Eireann, Devin, Marcus, Ava, Seth, and Jae; and much loved Aunts, Uncles, nieces and nephews. Funeral visitation/viewing will be held Friday, October 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at New Tacoma Funeral Home in the Rose Room. Services will be held Saturday, October 5th at 10:00 a.m. at New Tacoma Cemetery's Chambers Creek Chapel in University Place, WA. Reception to follow. Visit www.newtacoma.com to view the full obituary and sign the guest book.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 2, 2019