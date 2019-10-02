Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Tacoma Cemeteries, Funeral Home & Crematory
9212 CHAMBERS CREEK RD W
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA 98467
(253) 564-1311
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmie Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmie W. Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmie W. Anderson Obituary
Jimmie W. Anderson Jimmie W. Anderson, 74, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, WA. He is survived by his wife, Chong Anderson; daughters Kimberly Anderson of Alexandria, VA and Michele Anderson of El Paso, TX; sons Timmy Anderson and his wife, Eliza of Lakeville, MN and Charles Anderson of Puyallup, WA; brother Randal Anderson and wife LaQuita of Michigan City, IN; sister Peggy Anderson of Tishomingo, MS; grandchildren Ethan, Eireann, Devin, Marcus, Ava, Seth, and Jae; and much loved Aunts, Uncles, nieces and nephews. Funeral visitation/viewing will be held Friday, October 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at New Tacoma Funeral Home in the Rose Room. Services will be held Saturday, October 5th at 10:00 a.m. at New Tacoma Cemetery's Chambers Creek Chapel in University Place, WA. Reception to follow. Visit www.newtacoma.com to view the full obituary and sign the guest book.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Tacoma Cemeteries, Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now