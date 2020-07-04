1/1
Jimmy Olympius Jimmy Olympius, age 73, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020. Jimmy was born on August 30th, 1946 to parents Kenneth and Dotty Olympius. Growing up in Southern California, Jimmy's life was filled with music, sports, and his love of surfing. He graduated from Westchester High School in Los Angeles and attended USC. Jimmy was drafted into the U.S. Army. He was wounded while serving in Vietnam. After his recovery in hospitals located in Northern California, Jimmy continued to live in the Bay Area of California. Jimmy began a career in sales when he met his lovely wife, Dolores. Along with raising four children, Jimmy and Dolores relocated to Washington. They lived in Gig Harbor, Grapeview, and Allyn. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Dolores, children Shawn (Becky), Lance (Paula), Ty (Heather), and Ginger. Sisters, Judy (Bob) and Peggy (Tim). He has 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren along with a very close family of in-laws, nephews nieces, and friends. A memorial service will be held for "Babe" on a date and time to be determined due to Covid restrictions.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 4, 2020.
