Jing Chuan Ling
September 25, 1930 - October 15, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Jing Chuan Ling was born in Tacoma, Washington in 1930 to Yu Nan and Yet Sze Ling of Chingtien, Zhejiang province, China. Her parents were Tacoma pioneers and Dr Ling was a Chinese herbalist and curio importer on Market Street. Jing was the beloved sister and sixth of ten siblings: Shun Doh (Jack) and Eva Ling, Jing Ho and Quan Luke, Shun Lein and Dottie Ling, Jing Chu Dai, Dr. Shun Mei and Amy Ling, Dr. Shun Chow and Anna Ling, Dr. Shun Hung and Lily Ling, Jing Nge and Donald Huang and Dr. Shun Chih and Doris Ling. She is survived by siblings Shun Lein Ling, Dr Shun Hung Ling, Jing Nge Huang and Dr. Shun Chih Ling. She was the most beloved auntie and was so proud of her 21 nieces and nephews, 23 grand nieces and nephews and 7 great grand nieces and nephews.
Jing was a graduate of the University of Puget Sound. She was the Manager of Accounting for Pierce Transit and retired after 30 years of service in 1993. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling all over the world and had many fun tales of her international adventures. She would often fly and visit her many relatives and attended every special family gathering. She loved art, oil painting, sewing and knitting.
Jing will be remembered for her friendly smile, funny stories and kindness to people and animals. She especially loved her pet parakeet, Calypso whom she taught to talk in their fifteen years together. Her friends were precious, especially her forever friends, Peg and John O'Brien who became family. She loved walking in nature and along her beloved Tacoma waterfront. All who knew her are truly blessed by fond, happy memories of times spent together. Visit www.newtacoma.com
.