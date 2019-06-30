News Tribune (Tacoma) Obituaries
Jo Ann (Sommerville) Nichols

Jo Ann (Sommerville) Nichols Obituary
Jo Ann (Sommerville) Nichols Was born 12/11/31 in Aberdeen, Washington and died 6/24/19. She graduated from Lincoln HS in 1949, then married Robert (Nick) in 1952 raising 5 children. As an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church since 1963, she was a devout Christian. She will be dearly missed by her sister, Bonnie Kestner; her five children Kim (Dan) Rzeszewicz, Kelly (Mike) Narog, Katy (Eric) Gedney, Kris (Rick) Warter and Rob (Sharon) Nichols; grand-children Josh Warter, Josiah Narog, Nick Warter, Sarah Myrick, Skyler Nichols, Kyla Gedney, Hannah Rzeszewicz, Anikka Gedney; great grand-children Emily, Kara, Byron, Jace, Emeryn and Ellie; extended family and so many friends. A private memorial gathering will be held in her honor on Monday, July 15, 4-6pm at the Mountain View Funeral Home, Celebration of Life Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 30, 2019
