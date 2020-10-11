Jo Ann Ovalle (Schaaf)

July 1, 1950 - September 19, 2020

Lakewood, Washington - "Jody"

Jody was born to John & Betty Schaaf in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. She passed away peacefully on Sept 19, 2020 with her husband of 51 years by her side. Jody's father was an Air Force pilot, which explained her love of flying. Her parents moved to Lakewood with Jody and her sister Mary after a tour in Japan when her dad retired. Jody graduated from Lakes High School in 1968 and later from Fort Steilacoom Community College earning two Associates Degrees. She married Raymond Ovalle who was an Airman at McChord AFB on December 7, 1968. Anna Marie Ovalle was born on May 11, 1969, and was the joy of her life. Jody was a Paralegal for many years, working for well known law firms in Tacoma. She returned to Pierce College working in Admissions until her retirement in 2015. Jody loved her job and all her friends at school. She lived in Lakewood near American Lake for most of her adult life. You might have seen her slow poking around Lakewood in her forest green Jaguar looking straight ahead with a personalized plate after one of her favorite songs. Jody loved to travel which included: Greenland where she lived as a child, Iceland, Alaska to see the ice before it melted and go dog sledding, England, Italy, Greece, Scotland, and other European countries. Her ultimate trip was with Anna in 2000 to the Olympic Games in Australia, hoping to see the Great Barrier reef before it was gone, then Tasmania, New Zealand and the Cook Islands all which took 3 months to complete. Jody's love of flight took her to the air in a restored B-17 bomber, like the one her father flew in WWII and she also tandem skydived at the age of 60. Her interests included: reading, crossword puzzles, music (especially the Rolling Stones), growing house plants, cooking, knitting, weekend excursions with her girlfriends and daughter and taking care of her beloved hummingbirds. Jody was concerned about global warming and all the creatures that it affects. One of her artist friends summed her up perfectly, "Jody was a lover of life, travel, the arts, fashion, jewelry, and yoga. She truly lived!" Jody accomplished everything she ever wanted to do in life and had no regrets. Go fly my Angel





