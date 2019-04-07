|
Jo Anne Gordon Jo Anne Gordon was born April 10, 1959 to James Earl and Erla Jean Gordon in Tacoma, Washington and passed away unexpectedly on March 28, 2019 at Tacoma General Hospital. She was a 1977 graduate of Lakes High School in Lakewood and had worked as a pharmacy tech at Tacoma General Hospital for 30 years, developing many excellent relationships with her co-workers. Jo was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by brothers, James (Naomi), Warren (Connie), and Wayne (Donna); and nephews, Kimo and Kalakaua. Memorial service to be announced.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 7, 2019