Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Tacoma Cemeteries, Funeral Home & Crematory
9212 CHAMBERS CREEK RD W
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA 98467
(253) 564-1311
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Anne Gordon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jo Anne Gordon Obituary
Jo Anne Gordon Jo Anne Gordon was born April 10, 1959 to James Earl and Erla Jean Gordon in Tacoma, Washington and passed away unexpectedly on March 28, 2019 at Tacoma General Hospital. She was a 1977 graduate of Lakes High School in Lakewood and had worked as a pharmacy tech at Tacoma General Hospital for 30 years, developing many excellent relationships with her co-workers. Jo was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by brothers, James (Naomi), Warren (Connie), and Wayne (Donna); and nephews, Kimo and Kalakaua. Memorial service to be announced.
logo

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Tacoma Cemeteries, Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now