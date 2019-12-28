Home

New Tacoma Cemeteries, Funeral Home & Crematory
9212 CHAMBERS CREEK RD W
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA 98467
(253) 564-1311
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
New Tacoma Cemetery
University Place, WA
Jo Evelyn Bozung


1940 - 2019
Jo Evelyn Bozung Obituary
Jo Evelyn Bozung Jo Evelyn was born in Magnolia, Mississippi March 21, 1940 and passed away December 17, 2019. Jo Evelyn is survived by her husband Anthony of 45 years; her sister, Elaine Rose of Biloxi, Mississippi; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Hollis and Dorothy (Longmire) Crum; sisters, Camille Honea, Margaret Rodgers, and Jenilyn Hall. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at New Tacoma Cemetery in University Place. Full obituary and guestbook at www.newtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 28, 2019
