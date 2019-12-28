|
Jo Evelyn Bozung Jo Evelyn was born in Magnolia, Mississippi March 21, 1940 and passed away December 17, 2019. Jo Evelyn is survived by her husband Anthony of 45 years; her sister, Elaine Rose of Biloxi, Mississippi; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Hollis and Dorothy (Longmire) Crum; sisters, Camille Honea, Margaret Rodgers, and Jenilyn Hall. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at New Tacoma Cemetery in University Place. Full obituary and guestbook at www.newtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 28, 2019