Joan A. (Umbriaco) Lehman Joan A. Lehman, 79, passed away suddenly on November 8, 2019 in Yuma, AZ from complications due to Pneumonia. Memorial service will be private. She was born January 1940, in Tacoma, WA where she lived until retirement. She graduated from Stadium High School and went on to earn her degree in Nursing. Joan married Larry Lehman in January 1962. They were married for 57 years. She worked as a Nurse at Western State Hospital for many years, until she decided to become self-employed and start her own ceramics and crafts business. She owned and operated "Lehman's Tuf-Crafts" for 25 years. She also supported the Ladies Fire Department Auxiliary. Joan is survived by her husband; daughters Lisa Petrescu and Lori Scott; and grandchildren Nick, Elizabeth, Olivia, and Blake. Joan and Larry started traveling extensively, and vacationed winters in Yuma for the past 27 years. Her favorite song was "Humble and Kind" by Tim McGraw, and that is what she would hope for everyone to be.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 24, 2019