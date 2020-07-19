Joan Cecelia Fleet 07/10/1941 - 07/13/2020 On Monday July 13th, 2020, Joan Cecelia Fleet, loving Wife, Mother of three and Grandmother, passed away at the age of 79 after complications from surgery related to cancer treatment. Joan was born on July 10, 1941 in San Francisco, California to Agnus and John McGovern. In April 1962, she married William D. Fleet. Together, they raised three sons, Bill, Dan and Brian. Joan worked as a teacher for 30 years at Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma, Washington. Joan taught Community Service at Bellarmine and became a staple in the Tacoma community. For over 25 years during the holidays, she helped plan the Santa Brunch in association with Bellarmine and played Mrs. Clause for thousands of children. Her dedication to the community was evident in the countless hours she spent providing meals and presents to those less fortunate. Even after Joan retired from Bellarmine, she continued to support and provide guidance to many of her students and co-workers. Her insurance agent, attorney, financial planner and real estate agent were all former students or acquaintances from Bellarmine. She set up the Bill and Joan Fleet Scholarship Fund after her Husband passed in 2011, in support of tuition assistance for students. During retirement, Joan became an avid Mariners fan and enjoyed traveling to Phoenix to watch Spring Training with her family. She was fortunate to meet Richard Pettigrew a few years ago, and their relationship gave her a renewed enthusiasm for life and much joy. He was by her side throughout her medical treatment and held her hand during her last moments. If you would like to make a donation to the Scholarship Fund, please contact: Bellarmine Preparatory School Attn: Development Office, 2300 S Washington, Tacoma, WA 98405. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com
