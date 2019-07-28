|
Joan Clifford Joan W. Clifford, 84, of Lake Tapps, born in 1935 in Ray, North Dakota, along with Jean Williams, her twin sister, daughters of Vernon and Margaret Westgard. The family moved to Kent, WA in 1938 and then to Algona, WA. She graduated from Auburn High School in 1953. She attended Seattle University until her marriage with Nate Clifford in 1958. She lived at Lake Tapps and enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends. Joan owned and operated several restaurants throughout her life. She is survived by her son, Stuart Clifford, daughter, Carrie Worrell, (Tony), grandaughters, Stephani Crozier, (Justin), Brandy Deutsch, grandson, Phillip Page, great grandson, Camden Crozier and great grandaughter, Piper Crozier, twin sister, Jean Williams, (Kenneth) brothers, Denny (Karen) and Robert Westgard (Patricia). Joan is preceded in death by her sister, Judy Furrer, brothers, Fred, Bruce, Donald, Richard and Michael. The Celebration of Life will be August 3, 2019 at 2:00pm at Al Lago restaurant, Lake Tapps.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 28, 2019